DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mahalia

O2 Academy Bristol
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£29.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Under 14s accompanied. No under 8s.

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Mahalia

Venue

O2 Academy Bristol

1-2 Frogmore Street, Bristol BS1 5NA
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

