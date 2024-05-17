DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afflecks Palace

Band on the Wall
Fri, 17 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Since their inception in summer 2019 following a jam session between friends and an unshakable catchy hook (which would result in initial single and fan-favourite ‘Forever Young’), Afflecks Palace have always taken a truly DIY approach. Choosing to write, Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Afflecks Palace

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

