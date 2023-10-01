Top track

Dave McPherson - Before I Even Had You

Dave McPherson (InMe)

229
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dave McPherson, the voice of InMe, comes to 229 on 1st October 2023! Support from Marc Halls, Gazz Marlow, and Matt Bonner

Please note this is a solo performance from Dave McPherson and friends - not an InMe show!

This is a 14+ event

Presented by 229.

Lineup

Dave McPherson

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

