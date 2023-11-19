Top track

Tom McGuire and The Brassholes

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tom McGuire & the Brassholes are a funk soul powerhouse from Glasgow. Combining rich arrangements with meticulous songcraft and untouchable in live performance, the band is carving a niche of their own. Following the success of their 2019 debut album, the Read more

From The Fields presents...

Lineup

TOM MCGUIRE & THE BRASSHOLES

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

