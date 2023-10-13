Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dobby Club's Peep Show Rave feat. DJ Big Mad Andy

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
DJLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Big beats are the best, get high all the time"

Dobby Club and Signature Brew present

The Peep Show Rave! Featuring DJ Big Mad Andy on the decks spinning garage, rnb + more classic bangers all night long.

Peep Show fancy dress optional. Prizes for the b Read more

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Big Mad Andy

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

