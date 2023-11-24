DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Luidji's debut album, "Tristesse Business Season 1," tells the story of a guy who hits rock bottom but rises again. However, this album is just the culmination of a long and winding artistic journey.
Luidji first started gaining attention in the mid-2010s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.