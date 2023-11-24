DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luidji

Village Underground
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Luidji's debut album, "Tristesse Business Season 1," tells the story of a guy who hits rock bottom but rises again. However, this album is just the culmination of a long and winding artistic journey.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Luidji

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

