Top track

Break This Habit (feat. Kiko Bun)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gentleman's Dub Club

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Break This Habit (feat. Kiko Bun)
Got a code?

About

"When I talk about energy, commitment, vibes and excitement - you haven't seen anything until you've seen Gentleman's Dub Club"- David Rodigan MBE

Based in London but founded in Leeds in 2006, 8-piece band Gentleman's Dub Club have made an indelible mark Read more

Presented by Kilimanjaro

Lineup

Kiko Bun, Gentleman's Dub Club

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.