Top track

Sungazer - Drunk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sungazer

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sungazer - Drunk
Got a code?

About

Sungazer est un duo de « future jazz » composé du bassiste et youtubeur à succès Adam Neely et du batteur Shawn Crowder.

Formé à New York en juillet 2014, Sungazer surprend avec un son puissant, mêlant jazz fusion, rock progressif et EDM, amenant l'improv Read more

Présenté par GiantSteps.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sungazer

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.