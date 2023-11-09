DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sungazer est un duo de « future jazz » composé du bassiste et youtubeur à succès Adam Neely et du batteur Shawn Crowder.
Formé à New York en juillet 2014, Sungazer surprend avec un son puissant, mêlant jazz fusion, rock progressif et EDM, amenant l'improv
