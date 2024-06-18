DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE SOCIAL RESIDENCY NO. 18

The Social
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re moving in! The Social have handed over the keys and are letting FORM takeover the iconic venue one night a month, showcasing our favourite new artists for 2024. FORM Presents

WINEMOM

+ RADIO FREE ALICE

+ DOVE ELLIS

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Radio Free Alice, Dove Ellis, WineMom

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

