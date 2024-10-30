Top track

Pure Romance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wand - 30th October

YES The Pink Room
Wed, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pure Romance
Got a code?

About

In late 2013ish Los Angeles California, Wand formed up and got right on it, playing, writing & plotting a path forward – a not-undifficult task for a special new band come to life in the twenty-teens and audaciously self-identifying as “Wand”. The original...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wand

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.