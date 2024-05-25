DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALL WHITE OUT Boat Party Yacht Cruise NYC - Memorial Day Weekend

Skyport Marina
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.09
About

After nearly 800 sold out concert cruises, iBoatNYC returns in 2024 for Season 5 with over 150 shows featuring top international talent across New York, San Diego, Philadelphia and Chicago.

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Skyport Marina

2430 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10010, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

