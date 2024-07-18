Top track

The Cinematic Orchestra - Man With A Movie Camera

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Thu, 18 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
From €40.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Cinematic Orchestra ha annunciato un tour in occasione del ventesimo anniversario dell’album "Man With A Movie Camera". Gli spettacoli dal vivo includeranno brani dell'album con nuovi visuals. Il progetto trae sempre ispirazione dal classico del cinema...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da PALACE S.r.l..

Lineup

The Cinematic Orchestra

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

