DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TOMBOLO presenta LTJ BUKEM

Sala Villanos
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MADRID!!!

LTJ BUKEM es el nombre artístico del músico, productor y DJ de drum and bass y jungle Danny Williamson (nacido en 1967 en Watford). Está considerado como uno de los pioneros de un subgénero del drum and bass conocido como i...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Tombolo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LTJ Bukem, Og Juan, Baldman

Venue

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

