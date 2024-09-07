DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This summer, we're heading back to Mermaids Cafe & Bar for a series of beach parties! Join us across four dates featuring our favorite DJs and captivating selectors.
🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️
The DIY party collective behind 'Dance For Love' and 'Luv Nrg' cont...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.