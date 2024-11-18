Top track

Los Bitchos - The Link Is About to Die

LOS BITCHOS

Strom
Mon, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€28.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Los Bitchos

London quartet Los Bitchos describe themselves as “4 gals from the underground realms of London, tripping out on tequila and cumbia vibes”. In practice, it means they serve up Latin rhythms and psych-rock guitars with a disco chaser. Their ’70s Cumbia soun Read more

Event information

Los Bitchos is back and better than ever! Since the launch of their much-loved debut album, 'Let the Festivities Begin,' with City Slang in February 2022, the London-based, pan-continental female instrumental four-piece has captivated audiences worldwide....

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von target Concerts GmbH & InMünchen
Lineup

Los Bitchos

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Doors open8:30 pm

