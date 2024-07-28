DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE FLUFFY CLOUD

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sun, 28 Jul, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $50.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

https://www.instagram.com/realfluffycloud/

Dead center on the Mirage dancefloor, weighing over 21,000lbs and towering 3 stories high, The Fluffy Cloud will rise to create a one-of-a-kind unpr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

