Get ready to dive into the dark and mysterious world of slaytanic art at our Corpse Paint Life Drawing event!
Join us at Helgis Bar for an evening of artistic exploration like no other.
📅 Date: Monthly on Tuesdays
🕖 Time: 8 PM - 10 PM
📍 Location: He...
Corpse Paint Life Drawing is an immersive art event where participants sketch models adorned in intricate corpse paint inspired by the occult.
Not at all! This event welcomes artists of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It's more about the experience and creativity than skill level.
Just bring yourself and your imagination! Art materials will be provided, including paper, pencils, and any other necessary supplies.
Absolutely! Corpse Paint Life Drawing is designed to be accessible to all, regardless of experience. It's a great opportunity to try something new in a supportive and creative environment.
This event is recommended for adults aged 18 and over due to the dark and macabre themes as well as nudity.
Yes, Helgi's Bar has a wide range of drinks, it is know for its absinthe and the best bloody mary's in London.
Photography is dependent on who is modelling. You will be informed at the beginning of the event.
If we get carried away and need a human sacrifice and you want to volunteer its best to wear bright colours, trainers, or clothes you wear to work. For everyone else feel free to dress for the occasion in your best goth atheistic.
If you have any other questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to us directly. We're here to help!Send an email at jylle@neonnaked.com
