DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paul Dalobo c'est "comme un amoureux qui, n’ose pas parler à celle qu’il aime, en parlerait à tous ceux qu’il rencontre."
Paul Dalobo est un artiste qui mêle le chic à la vulgarité, l’envie d’être ailleurs à l'impression qu'on n'est pas si mal ici. Sa mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.