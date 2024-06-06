Top track

Paul Dalobo - Loup

PAUL DALOBO - POURQUOI T'ES SI TRISTE ?

Supersonic Records
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€12

About

Paul Dalobo c'est "comme un amoureux qui, n’ose pas parler à celle qu’il aime, en parlerait à tous ceux qu’il rencontre."

Paul Dalobo est un artiste qui mêle le chic à la vulgarité, l’envie d’être ailleurs à l'impression qu'on n'est pas si mal ici. Sa mus...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Le Petit Moulin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

