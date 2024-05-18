DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour cette 3ème édition, BEW souhaite aller plus loin en proposant, en collaboration avec l’Iboat et Technopol, des moments d’échanges autour de la musique électronique à l’image de ce talk. Cette rencontre promet d'être un échange passionnant entre différ...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.