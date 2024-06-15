DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An icon of British singer-songwriting takes to the stage: emotional, honest and with a heartfelt pop sensibility, Emeli Sandé has a decade of hits to her name.
Sandé’s debut album Our Version of Events has sold over 5.4 million copies to date. It was the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.