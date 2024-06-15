DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emeli Sandé

Royal Festival Hall
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An icon of British singer-songwriting takes to the stage: emotional, honest and with a heartfelt pop sensibility, Emeli Sandé has a decade of hits to her name.

Sandé’s debut album Our Version of Events has sold over 5.4 million copies to date. It was the...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emeli Sandé

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

