Whatever Makes You Dance Day One House Edition

Kindergarten
Fri, 3 May, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
From €8

About

Torna WMYD e lo fa alla grande con un intero weekend dedicato alle due anime del party, quella house e quella hard 😇 😈.

Per la prima serata dedicata alle sonorita calde e vivaci, in console troveremo Ellison e Mattia Bergami, gia residents del nostro pa...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Mattia Bergami, Filippo Farolfi, Martin Ellison

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

