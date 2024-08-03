DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gracie Gray Album Release Show

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
$12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sid The Cat Presents

Gracie Gray Album Release Show

with LANNDS

8/3/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

LA indie singer, songwriter and producer Gracie Gray has announced her new album Magnet, out 26th July on Hand In Hive Records. T...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Gracie Gray, LANNDS

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

