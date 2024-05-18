Top track

Serendipitous Presents: Seppa w/ Musashi Xero and Dyltron

Eulogy
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$32.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Serendipitous Productions Presents: Seppa

with Musashi Xero and Dyltron

Saturday, May 18th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 8PM || Show 9PM

Seppa

Seppa has been producing beats for over 15 years, always finding new ways to keep...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seppa, Musashi Xero

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

