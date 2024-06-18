Top track

I Will Remain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matthew and the Atlas + Foreign Fields

The Strines Nightingale
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsMacclesfield
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Will Remain
Got a code?

About

We’re excited to welcoming Matthew and the Atlas to the Strines Nightingale for an intimate solo show!

Founded by Matt Hegarty, Matthew and the Atlas was borne of the late 00s folk rock movement as he became a regular in the West London scene. It was afte...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew and the Atlas, Foreign Fields

Venue

The Strines Nightingale

SK6 7GE, Stockport, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.