Age Against The Machine

The Forge at The Lower Third
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:30 pm
DJLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Don and Red as they drop all the bangers you know and love from: pop, to indie, to rock n roll, to disco, to ska, to soul, to disco, to rock and anything else they think will get you rocking the dance floor.

This is an 30+ event
The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:30 pm

