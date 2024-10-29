Top track

The Felice Brothers

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50

About

On From Dreams to Dust, the Felice Brothers eighth and most recent studio album, the band's exuberance to be together doing what they do so well is palpable. Characteristic of The Felice Brothers, the new tracks are a mixture of somber tunes with ones that...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

The Felice Brothers

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

