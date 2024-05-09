Top track

Alfie's Jazz Jam ft. Callum Smith

Alfie's
9 May - 10 May
GigsLondon
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An unforgettable evening of swing with Callum Smith, one of London's finest up and coming drummers on the jazz scene. This Thursday, Callum and his all-star band will take the stage to host the hottest new jazz jam in central London at Alfie's.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Callum Smith

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends11:45 pm

