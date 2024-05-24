Top track

Shtëpi - Holy Smokes

KINDA WEIRD LAUNCH PARTY x Shtëpi / PLAY DEAD

Sebright Arms
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Shtëpi - Holy Smokes
About

Come and celebrate the launch of Kinda Weird Mag Volume 6 with Shtëpi (Guildford), PLAY DEAD, The Clubheads (Brighton) & THIEVES.

A hub for creatives, musicians and party-people alike. A party is to be thrown and you're invited.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kinda Weird Weekends.
Lineup

1
The Clubheads, THIEVES, PLAY DEAD and 1 more

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

