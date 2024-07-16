DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EP Release Party for Bournemouth based BLVCK VIOLET – Supported by BBC Introducing, Radio 1 and multiple Apple Editorial Playlists. They came Top 5 for BBC Introducing search for Live Lounge
FFO Post Malone, Sam Tomkins and Holly Humberstone.
