DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BigMama, European Union Youth Orchestra | Heroes Festival

Auditorium Parco della Musica - Sala Sinopoli
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Heroes Festival, al fianco del Festival dello Sviluppo Sostenibile di ASviS, presenta:

EUROPEAN UNION YOUTH ORCHESTRA

BIGMAMA

In collaborazione con ASviS e Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Tutte le età
Presentato da Music Innovation Hub Spa.

Lineup

BigMama

Venue

Auditorium Parco della Musica - Sala Sinopoli

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.