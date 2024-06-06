Top track

The Josh Barry Experience

The Hackney Social
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the 6th June 2024, we welcome “The Josh Barry Experience” to the heart of the East London music scene; back to Hackney, where the experience began. Known for his poetic lyrics and vintage approach to Soul music, JB will be transforming the space to lay...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Barry

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

