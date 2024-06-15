DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul City: House and Disco Every Saturday

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
North London's home of house & disco.

Every Saturday, we transform one of London's most iconic venues into Soul City.

We say NO to expensive tickets and intense clubbing culture and YES to great tunes, beautiful people and good times.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

