When Will I See You Again - Amtrac Remix

Amtrac (DJ Set)

Leland City Club
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Amtrac

Kentucky-born Amtrac spent most of his childhood banging the keys of a mini piano, strumming a beginner’s guitar, or singing in the mirror. His early obsession with music was magnified by his parents’ turntable, raising him to the sounds of Led Zeppelin an Read more

Event information

Amtrac DJ Tour 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amtrac

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

