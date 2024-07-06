DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BASTID'S BBQ returns to Calgary on July 6th @ Whiskey Rose! Line up annoucements coming soon.
Check out Bastidsbbq.com for more info.
18+. Rain or shine. All ticket sales are FINAL.
For pre-sale ticket codes, VIP access to exclusive content & more, join...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.