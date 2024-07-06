Top track

Skratch Bastid & Shad - Limoncello

BASTID'S BBQ - CALGARY 24'

Whiskey Rose
Sat, 6 Jul, 4:00 pm
GigsEverett
About

BASTID'S BBQ returns to Calgary on July 6th @ Whiskey Rose! Line up annoucements coming soon.

Check out Bastidsbbq.com for more info.

18+. Rain or shine. All ticket sales are FINAL.

For pre-sale ticket codes, VIP access to exclusive content & more, join...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by First Things First Entertainment Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skratch Bastid

Venue

Whiskey Rose

1012 17 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2T 0A5, Canada
Doors open4:00 pm

