DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Summer May Bank Holiday Sunday, Electrikal Sound System bring to the UK’s capital city their debut Wall of Bass in-print.
Located in central London, Steelyard is housed in three beautifully restored Victorian railway arches, providing an immersive au...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.