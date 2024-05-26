Top track

Brukshot - Aries & Kelvin 373 Remix

Wall of Bass: London [Electrikal Sound System]

The Steel Yard
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Summer May Bank Holiday Sunday, Electrikal Sound System bring to the UK’s capital city their debut Wall of Bass in-print.

Located in central London, Steelyard is housed in three beautifully restored Victorian railway arches, providing an immersive au...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ELECTRIKAL SOUNDSYSTEM
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AC13, Skantia, Simula and 3 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

