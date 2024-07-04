Top track

CATTY - I Dated A Monster

CATTY + SUPPORT

Oslo Hackney
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50

About

Alt-rock sensation CATTY follows on supports w/ Dylan & more by headlining LDN's Oslo Hackney this July. A debut headline show in LDN has been upgraded from The Grace, which sold out in 6 minutes.

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

