Embrace The Dark, Sonnet Of The Damned

The Hope & Anchor
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Embrace The Dark

Embrace the Dark are a four piece female fronted heavy metal band formed in London in 2023. With influences from Nightwish to Deftones, they write their our own songs and use their music to convey deep emotions. They've been gigging in an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Hope & Anchor

The Hope and Anchor, 207 Upper St, London N1 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

