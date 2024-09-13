Top track

Zola Jesus - Hunger - Radio Edit

Zola Jesus

Spazio Teatro 89
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Zola Jesus

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Zola Jesus

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

