Psycho Surf Party ft. Las Calakas & More

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday June 1st

Our first Summer Party of the Season..... Psycho Surf Party!!!

w/ Dirty Licks, The Hide Away, Reztones & Las Calakas

Doors 6:30pm | Show 7pm

Adv $10 | Dos $12

21+
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
Lineup

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

