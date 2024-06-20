DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rossana - À La Portugaise Single Release Show

Two Palms
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Rossana

Rossana, Inês Barroso's on-stage persona, has become a synonym of innovative approaches to music since its inception 5 years ago.
Never shying away of the unconventional, the London based Portuguese composer has long departed from her background in class Read more

Event information

À La Portugaise - A brand new era of Rossana comes to life at The Two Palms stage.

Rossana furthers her pursuit of bridging Portuguese folklore with a multitude of psychedelic influences, scattered around the globe.  In certain ways, it becomes unavoidabl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bait Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rossana

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.