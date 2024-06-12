DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Make it Live! Book and Market Your Next Show

BerkleeNYC
Wed, 12 Jun, 5:00 pm
WorkshopNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New York Music Month is an Initiative of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Join Mehmet Dede, talent buyer at Drom and author of "Make It Live: The Handbook for Getting Gigs," for this presentation to learn how live music works inclu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DROM
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

BerkleeNYC

441 West 53rd Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

