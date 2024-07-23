DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goat (Jp)

Moby Dick
Tue, 23 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Techno que es jazz, rock, puntillista, milimétrico y minimalista, y lo hacen mejor que nadie. Acaban de publicar ‘Joy In Fear’, su primer disco en 8 años que Boomkat consideró como aspirante destacado a disco del año.

Menores de 16 acompañados de un adulto
Organizado por Giradiscos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

goat jp

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.