NPC Activities, Ray Jaurique

The Mint
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39
About NPC Activities

NPC Activities is a dynamic jazz fusion ensemble that loves to explore musical boundaries and create delicious original music. The band consists of current students and alumni from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Honoring the jazz tradition, the band Read more

Event information

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
Lineup

NPC Activities

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

