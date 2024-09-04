DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Office for Personal Development + Battery Operated Orchestra.

The Rossi Bar
Wed, 4 Sept, 8:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
South coast indie artists Office For Personal Development delight in quirky lyrics, exaggerated beats and unconventional melodies. This is exciting, airy, upbeat and perfect new wave/synthpop, reminiscent of the best of the 80's.

"This is great stuff..."...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Rossi Bar

8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

