Nazakat Takeover

Headrow House
Fri, 24 May, 5:00 pm
GigsLeeds
About

We welcome one of the sickest collectives in Leeds to kick your weekend off in serious style. Featuring DJs from 5pm they welcome Moova, Felix CW, Hector, Iggy, Luca, Max RP, Oliver Kristian b2b Torin Grady and founder Sam Arnold b2b Tanda. Strap in this o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Sam Arnold, Hector, LUCA and 3 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

