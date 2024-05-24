DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
We welcome one of the sickest collectives in Leeds to kick your weekend off in serious style. Featuring DJs from 5pm they welcome Moova, Felix CW, Hector, Iggy, Luca, Max RP, Oliver Kristian b2b Torin Grady and founder Sam Arnold b2b Tanda. Strap in this o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs