DANG! - A Soulful Electronic Dance Night

Soda Bar
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartySan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

> This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
>> Free w/ RSVP before 10:00PM [limited qty]

Welcome to DANG! A soulful electronic dance night.

Just good energy, vibes and music.

A celebration of only the best music, spanning from house...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Pauz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

