The Homeless Gospel Choir - Depression

Derek Zanetti (Homeless Gospel Choir)

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72

About Derek Zanetti

A punk band from Pittsburgh.

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Derek Zanetti (Homeless Gospel Choir)
w/ special guests Kayleigh Goldsworthy and Drew Thomson

17+
Presented by Riot Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

The Drew Thomson Foundation, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Derek Zanetti

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

