j.flowers.mp3 - Coffee (feat. Ralph Taylor)

Turtle Tempo’s GR8 ESC

1UP Cafe
Thu, 16 May, 11:00 am
About

Turtle Tempo are bringing together 15 artists for an intimate all-day bonanza of live music at 1UP Cafe, Brighton's coolest arcade coffee shop for their own GR8 ESC party.

Lineup includes:

Abi Clements

alx frncs

Bexx

Bryony Dunn & The Forest

Charlie...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
Lineup

10
Charlie Vaughan, Fox Jackson, Safety Jacket and 10 more

Venue

1UP Cafe

47 Norfolk Square, Brighton and Hove, Brighton, BN1 2PA, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 am

