VIII YEARS OF KLUB VERBOTEN

EartH
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

** PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET **

Words can't describe the struggle, pain and joy we felt together in all those years. It's going to be our biggest birthday celebration to date. So put a big VERBOTEN-X in the calendar now, re-route your travel pl...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Klub Verboten.
Lineup

2
Simik, TSUNIMAN, Claus Fuss and 2 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:30 am
