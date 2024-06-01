DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Metropolis: PBR Streetgang

Metropolis
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The boogie-boat-duo! Long time favourites of ours return for the first time since last summer for another unmissable disco meltdown.

Serving house and disco heaters until 4am, our residents supply high-energy revelry all night.

We invite you to get loose...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PBR Streetgang, PBR Streetgang (DJ)

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

